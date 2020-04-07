How to delete contacts on your Android device to clear out numbers you don’t need

caption It’s easy to delete contacts from your Android phone or tablet. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can delete contacts on an Android phone through the default Contacts app.

In the Contacts app, you can either delete specific contacts one-by-one, or delete all your contacts at once.

Take a quick look through your Android’s contacts, and you’ll probably find at least one person whose number you don’t need anymore.

While you could just leave their contact information there to take up space, you’re probably better off deleting it. Not only will this save you some storage space, but it’ll help declutter your contacts list.

Here’s how to delete contacts on your Android phone, either one-by-one or all at once.

How to delete contacts on an Android phone

There are two ways to delete contacts on Android devices. To delete a single contact:

1. Open the Contacts app and tap the contact you want to delete, then the word “Details.”

2. On the contact page that opens, tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Delete,” then confirm that you want to delete it.

To delete several contacts at once:

1. Open the Contacts app. Tap and hold your finger down on any contact that you want to delete, so it’s selected without opening its page.

2. Scroll through your contacts and tap every contact listing that you want to delete. You can also tap “All” in the top-right to select every contact at once.

3. Tap “Delete” in the top-right corner.

