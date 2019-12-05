How to delete your drafts on Instagram if you no longer plan to post them

caption It’s easy to delete your drafts on Instagram all at once or one at a time. source happydancing/Shutterstock

You can delete drafts on Instagram if you no longer want to keep them.

It’s easy to delete multiple drafts at a time – just select all the drafts you want to delete and tap “Discard Posts.”

One of Instagram’s most handy tools for frequent posters is the ability to create drafts.

This becomes incredibly convenient when you need to edit images, write up captions, and prepare future posts.

But once you’ve created a handful of drafts, you may realize that you no longer want to post some of them to your feed.

To tidy up your drafts and eliminate those you didn’t mean to save, you can easily delete one or more at a time. Here’s how to do it.

How to delete drafts on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the “+” icon at the bottom center of your screen like you’re preparing a new post.

3. If you have saved drafts, you’ll see a “Drafts” section at the top of your library above “Recents.” Tap “Manage” to the right of “Drafts.”

caption Tap “Manage” to access all of your drafts. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. A new screen with your drafts will open. Tap “Edit.”

5. Tap on the photo(s) or video(s) that you’d like to delete from your drafts. A checkmark in a blue circle will appear in the bottom right corner of your selected content.

6. Tap “Discard Posts” at the bottom of your screen once you’ve selected all of the drafts you’d like to delete.

caption Once you’ve selected the drafts you want to delete, click on Discard Posts. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

7. A message will appear at the bottom of your screen to confirm that you’d like to delete the selected drafts. Tap “Discard Posts” to complete the process.

