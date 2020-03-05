How to permanently delete your Facebook Dating profile, or ‘take a break’ from it

caption If you no longer want to use Facebook’s dating service, you can easily delete your Facebook Dating profile on a mobile device. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

To delete your Facebook Dating profile navigate to your settings in the Dating section of your Facebook app.

If you want to delete your profile permanently, because you’ve met someone or the app is simply not for you, doing so is very easy.

There’s also a “Take a break” option which doesn’t delete your profile permanently, but lets you take a break from receiving any new matches.

Facebook Dating is Facebook’s answer to location-based dating services like Tinder and Bumble.

When you create a Facebook Dating profile, your name, age, and the pages and groups you like are carried over to help make a unique dating profile.

If you’ve created a Facebook Dating profile, you may find at some point that you want to delete it. Maybe you’ve found that you like another dating app better, or maybe you’ve found that dating apps aren’t for you altogether – or maybe it’s the complete opposite, and you’ve found someone you really like and you don’t need the app anymore.

Regardless of the reason, if you want to delete your Facebook Dating profile, it isn’t too difficult.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete your Facebook Dating profile

1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the three horizontal bars at the bottom-right of your screen to open a menu.

caption Tap the menu button at the bottom-right. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and tap “Dating.”

caption Tap “Dating.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the top-right corner, tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

caption Tap the Settings button in the top-right. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. At the top of the Settings menu, tap the “General” tab on the right.

6. Under “Account,” tap “Delete Profile.”

caption In Settings, go to “General” and then “Delete Profile.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. If you wish, type in the reason for deleting your profile, then tap “Next.”

caption Give a reason if you want to, and then tap “Next.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

8. You will be prompted to “Take a Break” instead of fully deleting your profile.

If you select “Take a Break,” your profile will not be deleted – so you can keep any old matches and conversations, but will no longer be visible on the app. You can turn this option off and return your account to full function at any time.

9. If you’d rather delete your profile completely and erase all data associated with it, select “Delete Profile.”

caption Select “Delete Profile” or “Take a Break.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

10. Confirm that you want to delete your profile.

