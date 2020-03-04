How to edit or delete labels in Gmail using your computer

By
Chrissy Montelli, Business Insider US
-

Folder are known as “labels” in Gmail, and can easily be edited or deleted in your settings.
Jarretera/Shutterstock

One of the easiest and most well-known ways of categorizing and organizing your emails in Gmail is through the use of labels.

Of course, times change, and you may eventually realize you don’t need or use a certain label in your Gmail account anymore.

Here’s how to edit or delete a label in Gmail.

How to edit or delete labels in Gmail

Unfortunately, you can’t edit or delete labels by using the Gmail app on a mobile device. You’ll need to use a computer for this one.

1. On your PC or Mac computer, open Gmail and log in, if prompted.

2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner, and select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

Select “Settings.”
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. You will be taken to the Settings screen. Click on the “Labels” tab at the top of the window.

Click the Labels tab.
Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the “Labels” section.

Your “Labels” section with any labels that you’ve created listed.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. There are a couple of options to edit a label.

  • If you want to just change the label’s name, you can simply click on the label’s current name, type in the new name, and press the Enter key. You can also change the label’s name by clicking “edit.”
  • If you want to change the label’s nesting properties, click “edit” under “Actions.”

Click “edit” to adjust your label settings.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Click “Save” in the pop-up window when you are finished editing your label.

Click “Save” to save any changes.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. To delete a label entirely, click “remove” and then click “Delete” in the pop-up window.

Click “Remove” to delete the label.
Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

