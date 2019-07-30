How to delete or block friends on Snapchat on an iPhone or Android

caption It’s easy to delete or block friends on Snapchat. source Chesnot/Getty Images

You can delete friends on Snapchat if you no longer wish to follow them.

If you block someone on Snapchat, you will also delete them as a friend, and they will be unable to view your profile or contact you.

If you’re on Snapchat, chances are you’re no stranger to the unique geotags, filters, and other features the social media network allows.

The platform is popular for its ability to send photos and videos that expire after being viewed, allowing for privacy and encouraging users to live in the moment.

But what happens if you’re following or exchanging messages with someone on the app and you decide you want to delete them from your contacts list?

Thankfully, it’s easy to delete friends on Snapchat and even block them if such a thing becomes necessary. It only takes minutes and can be done in just a few simple steps on your iPhone or Android.

Here’s what you need to know to do it.

How to delete friends on Snapchat

1. Tap the Snapchat icon on your iPhone or Android’s home screen to open the app.

2. Swipe left to go to your Friends list and locate the name of the user you want to remove.

3. Tap and hold the name of the friend you want to delete until a list of options appears.

caption This list of options will pop up after you tap and hold a friend’s name. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. At the bottom of the menu, tap More to reveal additional options.

5. Tap Remove Friend to remove the user from your list. A pop-up will then ask you to confirm that you want to remove the user in question. Click Remove to confirm.

caption Press Remove to delete a friend. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

How to block friends on Snapchat

It should be noted that if you also want to block someone, you can do so by following steps one through four above. Then, instead of tapping Remove Friend, tap the red Block option, which should be the second option down from the top.

This will simultaneously remove the user from your Friends list and block them, so that they are unable to contact you and vice versa.

