How to delete your Gmail account and download its data beforehand

caption There are a quite a few steps to delete your Gmail account, but the process is still simple. source tommaso79/Getty Images

To delete your Gmail account, navigate to the “Data & Personalization” tab in Gmail.

Deleting your Gmail only deletes your email and the data associated with it, not your Google Account itself.

It might be a good idea to download any data that you don’t want to lose when you delete your Gmail account, like important emails.

If you made a Gmail account that you no longer want, whether it was an account made for a business you no longer have or was created when you were thirteen and only receives spam emails, you may find yourself wanting to delete it.

When you delete a Gmail address, you don’t delete the Google account associated with it.

However, deleting the Gmail address itself means that neither you nor anyone else can still send or receive mail at that address. So, make sure you’re absolutely sure of your decision before you decide to delete your Gmail account.

If you’re certain you want to do it, here’s how to delete a Gmail account.

How to delete your Gmail account

1. Open the Gmail account that you want to delete on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner to open your account menu.

3. From your account menu, click “Manage your Google Account.”

caption Open your account menu and click “Manage your Google Account.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the left-hand sidebar, click the “Data & personalization” tab.

5. Scroll down and click “Delete a service.”

caption Go to “Data & personalization” and then “Delete a service.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Click “Delete a service” under the “Delete a Google service” section.

caption Click “Delete a Google Service.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Enter your password, if prompted, to verify that it’s you.

8. On this page you can choose to download your data before deleting your account by clicking the blue “DOWNLOAD DATA” button.

9. Click on the trash can icon next to “Gmail” at the bottom of the page.

caption Click the trash can and then enter a non-Gmail confirmation email address. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

10. Enter an email to send a confirmation to. This email cannot be another Gmail account. Click the blue “SEND VERIFICATION EMAIL” button.

11. Go to the email you provided and open the email that Google just sent. Click on the link inside to finish the deletion process.

