How to delete your Houseparty account in 5 easy steps

caption It’s easy to delete your Houseparty account if you aren’t using the service. source Houseparty

You can easily delete your Houseparty account in the settings menu of the app.

Under the “Privacy” tab, you’ll find the option to “Delete Account.”

You may wish to delete your account if you find yourself no longer using the video chat service with your friends or family.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s easy to delete your Houseparty account. If you no longer find yourself using the video chat service, you can access the settings menu on the mobile app. The “Privacy” tab will give you the option to delete your account.

It’s important to note that once you delete your account, it cannot be restored. However, you can sign up to make a new account at any time with an email, username, and password.

Here’s how to delete your Houseparty account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete your Houseparty account

1. Open your Houseparty app to the camera screen and tap the smiley face icon in the upper left hand corner.

caption Tap the smiley face icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Tap the gear icon.

caption Tap the gear icon to open the settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Scroll down until you see the “Privacy” tab labeled with a lock icon. Tap to open.

caption Tap the “Privacy” tab. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete Account.”

5. This will open a pop-up confirming your decision. Tap “Delete Anyway” to complete the process.

caption Confirm to delete account. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: