How to delete your Lyft account on the mobile app or website

When you delete your Lyft account, it is actually only deactivated. This means that the company may keep some of your information, as per the company’s privacy policy.

While not an ideal situation for those who want to take all of their data with them when they go, it can be helpful if you choose to reactivate your account later on.

The process of deleting your Lyft account is simple and can be done with just a few taps on your iPhone or Android , and you can also accomplish it just as quickly using the web browser version of Lyft, provided you’re already logged into your account.

Here’s what you need to know to get it done:

How to delete your Lyft account on the mobile app

You can delete your Lyft account with the mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Here’s how:

1. Open the app and sign into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three bars and select “Help.”

caption Tap Help in the menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Scroll to the bottom and, under “Get help,” tap “Profile and account settings.”

caption Select Profile and account settings. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete My Account.”

caption Choose Delete my account and it will be deactivated. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll then get a confirmation message saying that Lyft will delete your account.

How to delete your Lyft account on Lyft’s website

If you prefer, you could also accomplish this task via a web browser. Assuming you’re already signed in through that browser, here are the steps you’d need to take:

1. Go to this support page.

2. Select “I’m a passenger or driver.”

3. Click “Profile and Account Settings.”

4. Select “Delete My Account.”

