How to send and delete messages on your PS4, using the PlayStation Messages app

caption You can use the Messages app on a PS4 to send messages and remove messages from your screen. source Alex Pantling/Getty Images

While you can’t permanently delete messages on your PS4, you can use the “Leave” command in the Options menu to remove messages from your screen. They’ll come back, though, if you continue the conversation with that person.

The PS4 has a Messages app you can use to chat with friends. You can check for messages by selecting Messages using the controller, and you can send messages by selecting someone in your friends list or by searching by name.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Messages app on your PS4 works more or less the same as the Messages app on your phone – you can send messages to other PlayStation users and delete unwanted messages.

Deleted messages are still stored on the PlayStation Network servers, though. If you delete a message from a friend and later message that person, the older messages will reappear as a part of the message thread – so you can’t permanently delete them.

To check for new messages, just select “Messages” using your PS4 controller. You’ll see any new messages waiting for you on the Messages screen.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to send a message on your PS4

1. Using your PS4 controller, select “Messages.”

2. On the Messages screen, select “Create Message.”

caption To send a message, start by choosing “Create Message” on the Messages screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Select the person to whom you want to send the message. Enter the message and then select “Send.”

caption Enter your message and then select “Send.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to delete messages on your PS4

1. Using your PS4 controller, select “Messages.”

2. Select the message you want to delete and then press the “Options” button on the PS4 controller. Then, press “Leave.”

caption Press the “Options” button after selecting the message you want to delete. Then, select “Leave.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Confirm you want to delete the message by selecting “Leave” again.

caption You “delete” a message by using the Leave command. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: