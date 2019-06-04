How to delete Facebook notifications that you don’t want in your Notifications tab, on desktop or mobile

caption Certain Facebook notifications can be annoying to see, but luckily you can delete them. source Reuters

Facebook notifications can go overboard sometimes, but you do have the option to stop the onslaught from happening.

Notifications can be deleted from either the desktop or mobile versions of Facebook.

Either option is quickly and easily accomplished, and you can also change your settings to reduce the number of alerts you receive.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many people use Facebook as a platform to celebrate life milestones. A new job, a new baby, a new house – whatever the event, it’s often the go-to place to let your friends and family know what’s going on in your life.

Unfortunately, those who comment on your posts are signing themselves up for days of notifications, as everyone you know comments as well. It’s more of a disincentive to comment than anything else.

But there are ways to comment without succumbing to the onslaught of notifications. You could, for example, go into the notifications tab in your account’s settings and establish rules for when you want to receive alerts and when you don’t.

But you can also delete individual notifications that you no longer want to see piled up on your Notifications tab. Here’s how to do so on your Facebook account, either on desktop or via your mobile device:

How to delete notifications on Facebook: Desktop

Almost all notifications can be deleted, except for automated ones like new login alerts. For all of the other ones, here’s how to get it done:

1. Go to your Facebook account.

2. In the upper right corner, click the notifications symbol (the bell).

caption Open your notifications. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Find the notification you want to delete and tap the three dots in the right corner of that notification.

4. Select “Remove this notification.”

caption Every notification has a submenu that can be opened by clicking the three dots next to it. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You may see other options, depending on the kind of notification. For example, on public groups, you may have the option only to receive notifications from friends.

How to delete notifications on Facebook: Mobile

The process is generally the same as it is on the desktop version, with only a couple small differences:

1. Open your Facebook app.

2. Toggle over to your notifications, located on the right side of the top toolbar (it looks like a bell).

caption Open your Notifications menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Next to the notification you want to delete, tap the three dots.

4. Tap “Remove this notification.”

caption Tap the three dots and select “Remove this notification.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Notifications aren’t always bad – they can alert us to important updates from the people we care about and help us feel more connected. But Facebook has yet to master the balance between showing us the important things and knowing when to stop. And until they do, deleting your notifications is one option to avoid notification overload.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: