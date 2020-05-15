How to delete your Outlook account in 2 different ways

caption You can delete your Outlook account entirely by deleting your Microsoft account. source Shutterstock

If you want to delete your Outlook account, you’ll need to close your entire Microsoft account.

As an alternative, you could choose to remove your email address from your Outlook account instead.

If you aren’t interested in keeping your Outlook account and want to delete it, you do have the option to delete it – but with a large caveat.

Doing so would require you to delete your entire Microsoft account. In that case, your email and contacts would be deleted from the server and the effect is permanent. This would also impact your Xbox, Skype, and OneDrive accounts.

How to delete your Outlook account by deleting your Microsoft account

If you want to delete your Microsoft account, go to this page and click the “Close Account” button. Then simply follow the on-screen instructions and your account will be deleted.

caption You can delete your entire Microsoft account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

However, if you don’t want to do that, you could instead opt to simply remove your email address from your Outlook account.

Here’s how to delete your Outlook account by removing your email address.

How to delete your Outlook account by removing your email address

If you want to take the less drastic path, however, here’s how to remove your email address from Outlook:

1. Open Outlook and click the gear icon, located toward the top-right side of the screen.

2. Select “View all Outlook settings.”

caption Click “View all Outlook settings.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Make sure you’re in the “Mail” tab in the far-left sidebar, then select “Sync email” in the next sidebar.

caption Find the email address you would like to remove. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Hover over the email address and click the trash can icon to delete it from your Outlook account.

caption Click the trash can icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If you don’t see the option to remove your email address from Outlook and you have Windows, you’ll have to delete the account from your Mail and Calendar apps. Or, if you have an outdated version of Outlook, you may have to use other means to delete your email address from Outlook.

