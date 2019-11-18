How to delete your PayPal account on your Mac or PC

Before you close your PayPal account, it's important to transfer any funds to your bank account.

Shutterstock

PayPal is an online platform for sending and receiving money, and can be used for things like paying bills. You can also use PayPal to send money to friends and family members as well as pay vendors for services.

To delete your PayPal account, first make sure to empty your PayPal balance (your Wallet), and transfer it to one of your linked bank accounts. If you’ve set your PayPal account to automatically pay bills, make sure to change your method of payment for those bills.

How to delete your PayPal account using desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser on your Mac or PC and go to https://www.paypal.com.

2. At the top-right, select “Log In.”

Log into your PayPal account.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Enter the email and password associated with your PayPal account.

Enter your login credentials.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Once you are logged in, select the Settings icon (resembling a gear) at the top-right of the page.

Select

Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. In Settings, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Close your account.”

Scroll to locate

Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. If you have money in your “Wallet,” PayPal will ask you to transfer it to your bank account. Once you’ve done that, follow the steps above again.

7. Next, a pop-up window will appear to confirm you wish to close your account. If so, select “Close Account” in blue.

In the pop-up window, select

Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. After you’ve selected “Close Account,” you will receive an email confirming the closure of your PayPal account.

If you are having trouble closing your account, contact PayPal or visit the PayPal support page.

