You can’t delete your PayPal history, but you could delete your account to accomplish it — here’s what you need to know

- You can’t delete your PayPal history, so be careful and considerate before you commit to a transaction.
- Previously, PayPal transactions could be archived on an individual basis, but even then they were not truly deleted.
- The only surefire way to delete your PayPal history is to delete your PayPal account entirely.
If you have ever made a purchase or accepted a payment via PayPal, there is a record of the transaction, and there’s really nothing you can do to hide said transaction either.
In past years, PayPal offered the ability to archive transactions on a case-by-case basis; however this option was discontinued in 2014.
For a while, PayPal transactions were automatically archived after a certain period of time, but even then they couldn’t be completely deleted, but were just harder to find.
Today, every PayPal exchange is clearly visible under the “Activity” tab at the top of the screen of the PayPal site.
So if you are considering a PayPal transaction that you’d rather keep clandestine from anyone who can see your PayPal account, you may want to skip said exchange because you can’t delete your PayPal history – unless of course you’re willing to delete your account immediately after the exchange.
