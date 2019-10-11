How to add or delete playlists on your iPhone’s Music app to organize your music

caption You can add or delete a playlist on your iPhone’s Music app in a few simple steps. source Apple

You can easily add and delete a playlist in the Music app on your iPhone.

Playlists can help you organize the songs you’ve downloaded from iTunes or Apple Music.

You can easily create playlists to organize music on your iPhone – and you can just as easily delete them.

Whether this is your first time creating a playlist, or you’d like to add a new one to your ever-growing library, you can easily do so in the Music app. When you no longer want a playlist, you can also delete it by navigating back to its page and tapping a few buttons.

Before deleting a playlist, keep in mind that if you sync your music with iCloud, deleting a playlist from your iPhone will also remove that playlist from all of your devices.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add a playlist in the Music app on an iPhone

1. Open the Music app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to your Library by tapping the icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap “Playlists” at the top of the page.

caption Your Library home page, with “Playlists” at the top of the list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. If you’ve never made a playlist before, you’ll be prompted immediately with the option to start making new ones. Tap the pink “New Playlist” button to begin.

caption Tap “New Playlist” to create a new list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. If you’ve already made playlists, you will see a list of your current playlists, along with the option to add a new playlist next to a large plus sign at the top of the screen. Tap this plus sign to begin.

caption Tap “New Playlist…” to add another list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Both options will bring you to the New Playlist screen. Here, you can add a title for your playlist, upload custom cover art, and write a description. Tap the green plus sign next to “Add Music” when you’re ready to start adding songs.

caption The New Playlist setup page in the Music app. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. After tapping “Add Music,” you’ll then have the option to see your music sorted by artist, album, or even from your pre-existing playlists. Your recently added music will also appear at the bottom of the screen.

caption You can see your music sorted by Artist, Album, Song (meaning title), and more. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Tap “Done” in the upper-right hand corner when your playlist is complete. You can always add more music by tapping “Edit” at the top right hand corner of the screen, and then tapping the green plus sign by “Add Music” again.

How to delete a playlist in the Music app on an iPhone

1. Open your Music app again, and navigate back to your Library playlists.

2. Tap to open the playlist you’d like to delete.

3. Tap the three dots near the right hand corner of the screen, directly above the “Shuffle” option.

caption Tap the three dots above “Shuffle.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, select “Delete from Library” next to the trashcan icon.

caption The pop-up menu for a playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. You’ll be asked if you’re sure you’d like to delete the playlist from your Library. If you’re syncing your music with iCloud, removing this playlist from your iPhone will also delete the playlist from all of your devices. Tap “Delete Playlist” to confirm.

caption Tap “Delete Playlist” to confirm your choice. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

