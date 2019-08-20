How to delete podcasts from your iPhone after downloading them in the Podcasts app

caption It’s easy to delete podcasts from an iPhone in the Podcasts app. source Shutterstock

You can easily delete podcasts from your iPhone after you’ve downloaded them.

The Podcasts app on your iPhone allows you to save podcasts and download them for offline listening, but you can delete any downloaded podcast from your iPhone when you no longer want to keep it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly every iOS device automatically comes with the Podcasts app – where you can listen, download, and subscribe to thousands of podcasts.

When you download a podcast to your iPhone, you can listen to it offline, like on an airplane or while out on a hike with little to no cellular service. You can also delete a downloaded podcast from your iPhone, and it’s as simple as swiping.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download a podcast on your iPhone

1. Launch the Podcasts app from your iPhone. You can find the app by asking Siri, searching for it in Spotlight, or finding the purple icon on your home screen.

caption Open the Podcasts app on your iPhone. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

2. Find an episode of a podcast you wish to download by using the menu options at the bottom of the page.

3. Once you’ve found a podcast to download, tap the “+” icon to the right of the episode’s title and description. This will add the podcast episode to your library.

4. After you’ve added the podcast episode, download it by tapping the icon that looks like a cloud with an arrow pointing down. This means the episode will be available offline.

caption Tap the cloud icon to download a podcast for offline access. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. You can stop the download at any time by tapping the stop icon.

caption You can stop the download by pressing the stop icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to delete a podcast from your iPhone

1. Launch the Podcasts app.

2. Find the podcast with the episode you wish to delete.

3. Once you’ve selected the podcast with the episode you wish to delete from the “Listen Now” tab, swipe left. An already-downloaded podcast will not have a “+” or a cloud icon to the right of its title.

caption Delete an episode of a downloaded podcast by swiping left. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: