How to delete a PlayStation 4 user account, if you’ve run out of space for accounts

You can delete a PS4 user account off of your console by navigating to the “Family Management” tab in your settings.

A single PlayStation 4 system can have up to 16 different user profiles linked to it, so if you’re running out of space, deleting accounts you don’t use is a good idea.

Deleting a user account off of a PS4 console will remove all of the saved data and screenshots created by that user from the hard drive.

So you’ve reached 16 users on your PlayStation 4 and there’s no room left to add another? Or maybe you simply don’t use a few of your old accounts, and there’s no reason to keep your PS4’s hard drive cluttered.

Whatever the reason for deleting a user account off your PlayStation 4, the process is straightforward and should only take two minutes.

Spend a moment making sure you really do want to delete a PS4 account before doing so, though, as all of the saved data and screenshots stored on the console will be erased. You’ll also lose every digital download you made with that account, including games and applications, unless you’ve also downloaded them on another account.

How to delete a PlayStation 4 user account

1. Sign into the primary account on your PS4 console.

2. Scroll up to the “Function area,” which is a long row of different icons, just above your games and applications.

3. Scroll to the right side of the row, and select “Settings,” which looks like a white silhouette of a toolbox.

4. In Settings, select the “Parental Controls/Family Management” tab.

caption Open the “Parental Controls/Family Management” menu in your PS4’s settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Select the “Family Management” option.

6. Select the profile you want to delete from under the “Family Members” heading.

7. Choose “Delete User Profile” and then follow the prompts to confirm your choice.

And just like that, the PS4 will forget that user account ever existed.

