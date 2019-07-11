How to save and delete webpages on the Reading List in your Mac computer’s Safari browser

caption You can add items to your Mac’s Safari Reading List with a keyboard command, and delete them with just a few clicks when you’re done with them. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Reading List function in a Mac’s Safari browser is a great way to save webpages to read later. But once you’re done with them, it’s good to know how to delete items from the Reading List on your Mac.

You can also add items to the list with one simple shortcut on your Mac’s keyboard.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re browsing around the internet and want to come back to a webpage, but don’t want it sitting in your Bookmarks bar, the Reading List in Apple’s Safari browser is surprisingly helpful.

The Reading List feature allows you to add webpages that you specifically want to return to later. Adding web pages to the list is easy, too.

However, the list has the ability to pile up. If you’ve ever wondered how to delete items off of Safari’s Reading List on your Mac, here’s how in a few easy steps.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add items to your Reading List on a Mac using Safari

1. Launch Safari.

2. Enter the URL address of the website or article you’d like to add to your Reading List (for example, the How To Do Everything: Tech section of Business Insider).

3. In the Bookmarks menu at the top in Safari, find and click “Add to Reading List” or use the keyboard shortcut Shift + Command + D. If you’d like to save an article that is hyperlinked on a website, hover your mouse over the link and hold down Shift while clicking it to add the linked page to your Reading List.

caption In the Bookmarks menu, find “Add to Reading List.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To access your Reading List, find the icon on the menu at the top that looks like a square and a rectangle with three lines in it. This icon is called the Sidebar button. Clicking it will open a menu where you can find your Reading List and bookmarks.

caption The Reading List icon is located at the top of a Safari webpage. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to delete items from your Reading List on a Mac using Safari

1. To delete items from your Reading List, first launch Safari.

2. In the top menu, find the Sidebar button and access the menu.

3. You will first see two icons: one that looks like a book, and another that looks like a pair of glasses. Select the icon that looks like a pair of glasses. This is where the articles and webpages you’ve saved to your Reading List will be.

caption Find the icon that looks like a pair of reading glasses. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To delete an item, right-click on it. If you don’t use a mouse, do Command + Click.

5. This will bring up another menu. Find and click “Remove Item” – you can also remove all articles from your reading list at once by clicking “Clear All Items.”

caption To delete an item, right-click. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: