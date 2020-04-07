How to permanently delete your Reddit account and posting history

caption You can delete your Reddit account in a few steps on your computer. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can delete your Reddit account by navigating to the website on a desktop web browser.

Even though deactivation is permanent, you’ll have to delete your posting history as well to truly wipe your Reddit slate clean.

Reddit can be a great source of information, particularly during breaking and ongoing news events.

However, if your brain is ready for a break from Reddit, deactivating your account is a good – albeit permanent – solution.

Just be wary that for the cleanest separation from the site possible, you’ll have to individually delete your posts and comments as well.

Here’s how to go about deactivating your account.

How to permanently delete your Reddit account

1. Open Reddit in your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC.

2. If you aren’t already signed in, enter your account credentials by clicking “Log in” in the top-right corner of the homepage. You’ll be redirected back to the homepage once signed in.

caption The self-described “front page of the internet,” also known as Reddit.com. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. An icon will be in the top-right corner that you may or may not have customized. Click the arrow next to the icon for a dropdown menu.

4. Under “My Stuff” select the “User Settings” option.

caption Remember, account “deactivation” is temporary for other social media sites like Facebook, but permanent for Reddit. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. You’ll be taken to the “Account” tab of settings. Scroll to the bottom and click “Deactivate Account,” located in the bottom-right in red.

caption Fair warning from Reddit — if you don’t like the content you’ve posted, delete it first before deactivating your account. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

If you do forget to delete any objectionable posts or comments from your now deactivated Reddit account, fret not – your username will no longer be attached to the words.

caption An example of a comment from a deactivated account. The username is removed, and “[deleted]” has taken its place. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

But remember this: screenshots live forever.

