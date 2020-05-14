How to delete a Reddit post you’ve written on a computer or mobile device

You can delete a Reddit post that you aren’t proud of or that is simply irrelevant now by heading to your profile settings.

You can delete posts using both the Reddit website and the mobile app, but the process will slightly vary for each.

Perhaps your Reddit post in /r/neoliberal is getting downvoted en masse by the foot soldiers of the /r/swoletariat community.

Perhaps you realized your post unintentionally violated a subreddit’s rules and you want to avoid getting perma-banned.

Perhaps you simply “posted cringe,” to put it in Generation Z-speak.

Whatever the reason, no one is perfect, and neither are your Reddit posts.

If you decide it’s prudent to purge one of your Reddit musings from the web, here’s how, on both the mobile and desktop platforms.

How to delete a Reddit post using a computer

1. Open Reddit in your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC, and sign in by clicking “Log in” in the top-right corner.

caption Signing into Reddit, on Mozilla’s Firefox browser. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. An icon will be in the top-right corner that you may or may not have customized. Click the arrow next to the icon for a dropdown menu.

caption Click the small arrow. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Select “My Profile,” and from the options at the top select “Posts.”

caption The “My Profile” page, where your posts and comments will be sorted by most recent. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. All your posts will be listed, sorted by most recent. Find the post you want to delete. Then, find the ellipses icon, next to “Edit Post.”

5. Click it, and select “Delete.”

caption Your post history, automatically sorted by most recent to oldest. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. A pop-up will warn you that deleting a post can’t be undone. Click “Delete Post” to finalize.

caption Be cautious about posts you want to delete — they can’t be resurrected once they’re gone. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to delete a Reddit post using a mobile device

1. Open the Reddit app on your iPhone or Android. If you haven’t downloaded it already, you can find it as “Reddit” in your device’s app store.

2. Tap your profile icon to log in, if you haven’t already.

3. Navigate to “My profile” by tapping your user icon in the top-left corner, and then tap “My profile” under your username.

caption If you haven’t yet customized your avatar, you’ll see Reddit’s iconic laughing robot as a placeholder. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’ll automatically be taken to your posts. Scroll to the post you’d like to delete.

5. Tap the ellipses, or “…” symbol on the right side, just above the post’s title.

6. Click “Delete post,” indicated by the trashcan icon, and click “Delete” when you’re prompted by Reddit.

caption Other than minor aesthetic differences, the Reddit for iPhone and Android apps are almost identical in how you use them. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

