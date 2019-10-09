How to set, edit, and delete reminders on an iPhone using the Reminders app

caption You can edit Reminders on iPhone to send you reminders at a certain time or location. source Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS via Getty Images

You can easily set and delete reminders on your iPhone using the built-in Reminders app.

Reminders is a useful app that comes with your iPhone and can store upcoming chores, events, or anything else you have to do or be mindful of.

You can set your Reminders to pop up and remind you at a certain time or when you’re at a certain location.

You can also tick the Reminders off like a “To Do” list, or just delete them altogether.

The Reminders app on an iPhone allows you to jot things down that you have to do or have to remember.

It also allows you to set your iPhone to send you reminders at a certain time or at a certain location.

Since you can set, edit and delete reminders easily and as often as you want, the Reminders app is extremely useful.

How to set reminders on your iPhone

1. Tap the Reminders app – it looks like a piece of lined paper with colored dots down one side.

2. Tap on the plus sign. This will bring up a new line.

3. Type in your new reminder.

caption Once you set a reminder on iPhone, you can customize the color and settings. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap the info symbol – it looks like a lower case “i” in a circle, on the right. This will bring up a screen that allows you to customize your reminder.

caption You can customize reminders on iPhone to remind you at a certain time or location. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. To set your iPhone to give you a reminder on a certain day, tap on “Remind me on a day,” then scroll down the date and time roller until you find the setting you want. You can also set the reminder to pop up at a certain location – for example, to purchase something the next time you’re at or near a certain store.

caption You can set your iPhone to send you reminders on a certain day and time. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Finally you can set a priority level for the reminder by tapping on one of the options for one, two or three exclamation points at the bottom of the screen.

7. Tap “Done” in the upper right corner and your reminder is set.

How to edit reminders on your iPhone

1. Open the Reminders app.

2. Tap on the reminder you want to edit. This will allow you to change the title or settings of the reminder.

3. Tap on the info symbol to edit the specific settings of the reminder.

4. If you want to change the color used to mark a reminder completed, tap on “Edit” in the upper right corner.

caption You can easily customize the color or settings of a reminder on iPhone using the “Edit” button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Above your reminders you will see the word “Color.” Tap on the color you want to use.

6. Tap on the circles next to each reminder you have completed -like crossing off a “To Do” list.

7. When you tap on “Hide Completed” at the bottom, checked reminders will no longer be shown in your list.

How to delete reminders on your iPhone

1. Open the Reminders app.

2. Tap on “Edit” in the upper right corner.

3. A minus sign will show up to the left of each reminder.

caption You can delete old reminders on your iPhone in a few steps. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap on a minus sign and the reminder will move left to confirm that you want to delete it. Tap on the red delete button and the reminder will disappear.

caption You can easily delete reminders on iPhone to make room for more recent ones. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

