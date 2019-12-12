How to delete rows in Google Sheets on a computer or mobile device

caption You can delete rows in Google Sheets on desktop or mobile in a few steps. source Shutterstock

You can easily delete rows in Google Sheets on a computer or mobile device.

There are two ways you can delete rows in Google Sheets on a computer, either by using the Edit menu or right-click function.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Occasionally, it’s easier to remove an entire row from a spreadsheet than to delete or move the information stored in the cells of that row. Like any spreadsheet program, you can delete a row in Google Sheets with a couple of clicks or taps.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete rows in Google Sheets on a computer

1. Open a Google Sheet on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the row you want to delete. You can also select multiple rows at once.

3. Click “Edit” in the menu at the top of the screen and then, in the drop-down menu, click “Delete row n” in which n is the row number you’ve currently selected. If you selected one or more rows, the process is the same.

caption Select the rows you want to delete and then choose to delete them from the Edit menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Alternatively, you can also delete a row or column using the right-click function. Right-click on the row you want to delete and choose “Delete row” from the drop-down menu. To delete more than one row at a time, you can use the same method by first selecting the rows you want to delete, right clicking on them, and tapping “Delete rows n-n”.

caption You can right click to delete rows as well. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to delete rows in the Google Sheets app on a mobile device

You can also delete rows in a spreadsheet on your Google Sheets mobile app for iPhone or Android, though the process is a bit different.

1. Select the row or rows you want to delete. To select more than one row, drag the selection up or down using the border of the blue selection box.

2. Tap on the rows selected. You should see a pop-up menu appear.

3. Tap “Delete row” or, if you have more than one row selected, “Delete n rows,” where n is the number of rows currently selected.

caption Delete rows on the phone using the pop-up menu when you tap the row label. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: