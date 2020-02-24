How to delete your saved passwords on a Firefox browser, so no one can log in using your data

caption It’s easy to delete your saved passwords on Firefox. source dennizn/Shutterstock

You can delete saved passwords on Firefox at any time via the “Privacy & Security” menu.

You may want to delete passwords from Firefox if they’re no longer relevant, or you share the computer with people who you don’t want having access to those passwords.

When you delete your saved passwords, it will delete them from Firefox entirely, meaning that in the future you’ll have to manually log into those websites.

Being able to save the passwords you have for websites you regularly use is one of Mozilla Firefox’s best features. This is especially true if you have too many passwords to accurately remember, as many of us do.

However, there may come a time when you’re no longer comfortable with storing so much sensitive information in your browser.

If this is the case, you’ll want to delete your saved passwords from Firefox. Luckily, this is easy to do on both a Mac and PC.

Here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to delete saved passwords on Firefox

1. Open Firefox on your PC or Mac and click the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of your screen.

2. Click “Preferences” or “Options” and then select “Privacy & Security” on the left side of the page that opens.

3. Scroll down until you come to the “Logins and Passwords” area. There, click “Saved Logins…” to launch a new menu with all your passwords.

caption Open the “Saved Logins” menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Choose the login you want to remove the password for by clicking on it from the list on the left side of your screen. The information for that login will then appear on the right.

caption You can remove any password. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Click “Remove.”

6. When asked to confirm, click “Remove” again. The login information will then be deleted.

caption Confirm that you want to remove this login. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

