How to delete Skype messages on the desktop or mobile app

caption It’s easy to delete Skype messages on Skype’s desktop or mobile app. source Castleski/Shutterstock

You can easily delete Skype messages you’ve sent on the Skype app on your computer or mobile device.

When you delete a message on Skype, it disappears for you as well as for the recipient of the message.

However, you cannot delete a message that you’ve received on Skype.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skype has many instant messaging functions, including editing, resending and copying a message as well as forwarding the message along to a new chat.

You can also delete your Skype messages entirely from your own Skype app and your recipients’. You can easily do so on your computer or mobile devices. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete Skype messages on a computer

1. Start Skype on your Mac or PC and open the chat with the message you wish to delete.

2. Right click on the message (or click the three dots that appear beside it) and select “Remove.”

caption Click “Remove” in the dropdown menu to delete message. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

3. Click “Remove” again on the popup window to confirm.

How to delete Skype messages on a mobile device

1. Start the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device and open the chat with the message to be removed.

2. Tap and hold on the message.

3. Tap “Remove” and then hit “Remove” again to confirm your action.

caption Tap “Remove” in the pop-up window. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

Note that deleted Skype messages will be removed permanently.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: