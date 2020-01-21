How to delete a WhatsApp contact on your mobile device

caption If you delete a contact in WhatsApp, they will also be deleted from your phone. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can easily delete a WhatsApp contact; however, note that when you delete a contact in WhatsApp, the contact will also be deleted on your phone itself.

Another option is to first delete the contact from your phone, which will automatically delete the contact from WhatsApp as well.

If you’re like pretty much all of us, your phone is probably filled with contacts that you’ve never called or messaged.

From that handyman who helped fix your bathroom three summers ago, to that friend who moved away and then fell off the face of the earth in 2014, you’ve probably been confronted by a dozen or more of these pointless contacts every time you open WhatsApp.

Whether based on disuse or dislike, do yourself a favor and delete any WhatsApp contacts you no longer need.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete a WhatsApp contact

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device, tap “Chats” and then tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner.

2. Tap on the contact to be deleted, then tap on their name at the top of the screen.

3. Tap the word “Edit” at the top-right corner of the screen.

caption After you delete a contact, their phone number will replace their names in any existing chats saved in WhatsApp. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Delete Contact.”

caption Deleting a contact will not block them from messaging you; if you want to block someone on WhatsApp, it’s better to block the contact than delete it. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Tap “Delete Contact” in the pop-up window again to confirm.

Another option is to simply delete the unwanted contact from your phone, which will remove them from WhatsApp as well.

