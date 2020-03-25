How to delete your Zoom account in 5 simple steps

caption You can delete your Zoom account on a desktop web browser if you don’t want to use the service any longer. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

It’s easy to delete your Zoom account, but you can only make this change on your computer.

Once you log on to the Zoom website, navigate to the “Account Management” section where you can make changes to your profile. You’ll find the “Terminate My Account” option there.

You may wish to delete your Zoom account if you are no longer using the service or if you created a new profile with a different company.

It’s easy to delete your Zoom account – but you can only do so in your online settings.

To delete your Zoom account, you’ll have to log on to the website on your preferred browser. It’s important to note that this permanent change cannot be made from either the desktop or mobile app.

Once you’ve logged on, navigate to the “Account Management” section of your settings. You’ll find an option to “Terminate My Account.” It’s also important to note that this change is permanent and cannot be undone – once you confirm the decision, you will be logged out and brought to the Zoom homepage. You will be unable to restore your account, but can create a new profile at any time.

Here’s how to delete your Zoom account.

How to delete your Zoom account

This change can only be made online on your desktop, and it cannot be made from either the desktop or mobile app. Additionally, the change is permanent and cannot be undone.

1. Open the Zoom website on your preferred internet browser on a Mac or PC.

2. Click “My Account” in the upper right hand corner.

caption Click “My Account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. On the left hand side panel, click on “Account Management” under the “Admin” category.

4. Click “Account Profile ” and then “Terminate my account.”

caption Select “Terminate my account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will open a pop-up asking for confirmation to terminate your account. Click the blue “Yes” button to complete the process. You will be logged out and brought to the Zoom homepage, where a small pop-up will read, “Terminate account success.” You will be unable to restore your account, but can create a new profile if you’d like.

caption Confirm your decision to terminate your account. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

