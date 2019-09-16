How to dial an international number on your iPhone

caption It’s easy to dial international numbers on your iPhone once you’ve added a “+” to the start of the number. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

You can dial an international number on your iPhone in a few easy steps.

To dial international on an iPhone, you’ll need to know the country code for the number you’re trying to dial.

You’ll need to dial a “+” before you start dialing an international number, which you can access by pressing and holding the 0 key.

After that, simply type the country’s code on the keypad in the Phone app, followed by the international number you’re trying to dial, and then press the green phone icon to make the call.

Calling international numbers on your iPhone will likely incur extra charges – check with your mobile provider for rates.

While most of us opt for texting or email to keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues, sometimes there’s just no substitute for picking up the phone and hearing the person’s voice on the other end of the line.

This is especially true when you’re in different countries, when actually making a phone call can make the distance between two people feel a lot smaller.

Thankfully, making calls to people overseas couldn’t be easier these days, especially if you have an iPhone. Dialing an international number on your device only takes a few seconds and will have you connected in no time.

Note that fees for international calling will vary depending on your carrier and individual phone plan. Check with your provider to make sure you’re not incurring extra fees by making a call.

That said, here’s how to dial an international number on an iPhone.

How to dial international numbers on your iPhone

1. Open the Phone app on your iPhone, which looks like a white telephone receiver in a green box.

2. Tap the Keypad button to access the screen on which you can enter the number you’re calling.

3. To make an international call, press + before you begin dialing the number. You can do this easily by pressing and holding the 0 key until the + appears.

4. Add the relevant country code for the number you’re calling, followed by the local number. For instance, if you’re calling someone in the UK, you’ll type 0(+), 44, and then the local number.

caption Dial the country code followed by the local number you want to call. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Press the green call button when you’ve entered the entire number to begin the call.

How to save an international number on your iPhone for quick dialing

It should be noted that if the international number is one you’ll be dialing a lot, you can save this number as well as the country calling code as a contact in your phone.

To do so, simply open the Phone app after the call and then tap Recents to access your recent calls. Tap the info button next to the number you wish to save, then tap Create New Contact, and enter the person’s information.

For more information, read our article, “How to add contacts to your iPhone in 3 different ways.“

