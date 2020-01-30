How to disable or re-enable your keyboard on a Windows 10 computer, to repair, replace, or clean it

caption You can disable a keyboard in Windows 10 at any time. source StepanPopov/Shutterstock

You can disable the keyboard on your Windows 10 computer via the Device Manager.

Once you disable your keyboard, the keys will be unusable until you re-enable it or install another keyboard.

Whether you’re desperate to clean your computer keyboard of dust and debris, or the keyboard is malfunctioning and you want to use a new one, there may come a time when you need to disable the keyboard on your Windows 10 computer.

Thankfully, doing so is simple and can be completed in just a moment.

While the keyboard is disabled, you’ll be able to clean, touch, or even replace keys without affecting Windows.

However, this also means you’ll need an additional keyboard enabled if you do want to do any typing on your computer while the first keyboard is disabled.

Here’s how to disable your keyboard in Windows 10.

How to disable your keyboard in Windows 10

1. Open the Device Manager by tapping the Windows key, then type “Device Manager” into search and click on the first result.

caption Open the Device Manager. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. Scroll down until you find the “Keyboards” section, and click to expand it.

3. Click on the keyboard you want to disable, then right-click it to reveal a list of options.

caption Don’t worry about losing your keyboard permanently — it can always be re-enabled. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Click on “Disable” to disable the keyboard. If you don’t have this option, you should click “Uninstall” instead. Both will disable your keyboard.

5. If asked to confirm that you want to disable or uninstall the keyboard, click “Yes” in the pop-up that appears. You might also be asked to restart your computer – do so. Your keyboard will then be disabled.

To re-enable the keyboard, simply go back to the Device Manager, right-click your keyboard again, and click “Enable” or “Install.”

