How to disable Siri on your Mac computer through System Preferences

caption If you aren’t a fan of Siri on your Mac, you can easily disable the feature. source Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apple launched its virtual assistant Siri in 2010, first as a stand-alone app for iOS, but it’s also now accessible via the menu bar or touchpad on Mac computers.

Siri can help with a handful of tasks ranging from composing messages, searching the web, playing music, and organizing calendars. According to Apple, Siri works best with the latest version of macOS, which is currently macOS Catalina.

However, if Siri’s infamous chime has become more of a burden than a benefit for you during your workflow, follow the steps below to disable the feature on your Mac computer.

How to disable Siri on your Mac computer

1. Launch System Preferences from your dock or menu bar.

2. Find and select “Siri” in the bottom row of the menu.

caption Find Siri in System Preferences. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. On the left, under “Siri,” deselect the check from “Enable Ask Siri” – this will turn off Siri completely.

caption Deselect “Enable Ask Siri.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

You will be unable to access Siri from the menu bar or touch bar unless you enable Siri once again by going to System Preferences, then Siri, and checking “Enable Ask Siri” again.

caption Siri will no longer be accessible through the menu bar. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

