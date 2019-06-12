caption You can disconnect or “unlink” your Instagram account from Facebook with a few taps in the Instagram app. source Easy Camera/Shutterstock

Connecting your Instagram and Facebook accounts allows you to cross-post between the platforms at will – but you can also disconnect them whenever you want.

Whether for privacy reasons or just convenience, there may come a time when you want to disconnect your Instagram and Facebook accounts.

While connecting your accounts is a quick and easy process, disconnecting them is even simpler.

Facebook was a massive platform on its own, but now that the media monolith also owns Instagram, it likely owns at least two apps on your phone. Chances are that if you use one of the platforms, you likely use the other, and Instagram makes it easy to cross-post between the two if you simply connect your accounts.

However, there may come a time when you no longer want your Facebook and Instagram accounts linked. Thankfully, disconnecting them is a simple process that can be completed in seconds. Here’s how to do it.

How to disconnect your Instagram account from Facebook

1. On your mobile device or tablet, open the Instagram app.

2. Open your profile page, then tap the three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right-hand corner of your screen to reveal a menu of options.

3. At the bottom of the option menu, tap “Settings.”

caption Tap “Unlink account” to begin the disconnecting process. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the “Settings” page, look for the “Account” option and tap it.

5. Under “Account,” locate the “Linked accounts” option. On this page, you will see Facebook highlighted with the name featured on your Facebook account.

6. To unlink, tap the Facebook option and tap “Unlink account.”

caption Confirm that you want to disconnect your accounts. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. A warning will pop up asking you to confirm your choice to unlink your accounts, and let you know that doing so will make it harder to regain access to Instagram should you get locked out.

8. Click “Yes, Unlink” to complete the process.

Note that disconnecting your Facebook and Instagram accounts doesn’t need to be permanent. You can relink your account at any time via the same menu options used to disconnect.

If you decide to do this, you will need to re-enter your login information and authorize Instagram to access your Facebook account to re-enable cross-posting between the two platforms.

