How to disconnect an iPhone from an Apple ID-connected device like an iPad, in 3 different ways

caption To disconnect an iPhone and iPad, you can use iTunes or the devices themselves. source Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

If you want to disconnect your iPhone from an iPad or vice versa, you can remove devices from your Apple ID using iTunes on a computer, or in the Settings app on the device you want to remove.

You should disconnect your iPhone from your iPad if you don’t want the devices to share messages and other information.

Your Apple ID is designed, in part, to link all your iOS and Mac devices with one another. This means that you can share information among these devices – such as text messages and passwords – and make iTunes purchases from any one of your devices.

If you’re selling or giving away one of your devices, though, you’ll want to disconnect it from your Apple ID and the other devices you own.

You might also be reaching your limit: You can only associate a maximum of 10 devices with your Apple ID, so you might need to remove one to add another.

You can disconnect an iPhone and iPad from iTunes, or on either of your devices.

How to disconnect an iPhone or iPad from your Apple ID using iTunes

If you have access to iTunes on your computer – and note that support for iTunes will soon be ending on Mac computers – you can see a complete list of all the devices associated with your account, and remove unwanted ones from there.

1. Start iTunes.

2. In the menu, click “Account” and then click “View My Account.”

caption You can see all the devices associated with your Apple ID by going to your account page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Enter your password if necessary.

4. In the “iTunes in the Cloud” section, click “Manage Devices.” This will only appear if you have more than one device connected to your Apple ID.

caption Click “Manage Devices” to see the full list of connected devices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. On the Manage Devices page, you’ll see a list of all the devices associated with your Apple ID. Click “Remove” for any devices you want to disconnect.

caption You may find old devices that you have neglected to remove from your account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to disconnect an iPhone or iPad from the device itself

If you want to see a complete list of devices connected to your Apple ID, you have to do that in iTunes.

But if you simply want to disconnect a specific device from your Apple ID and iTunes isn’t convenient, you can do it from the device itself.

1. Start the Settings app on your device.

2. Tap your name at the of the screen.

3. Tap “iTunes & App Store.”

caption You can disconnect your iPad from your Apple ID using the iTunes & App store option in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap your Apple ID at the top of the screen.

5. In the pop-up, tap “View Apple ID.” You may be asked to enter your Apple ID password.

6. Tap “Remove This Device.” The device you’re performing this on will be disconnected.

caption Tap “Remove This Device” to sever ties between the current device and your Apple ID source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to disconnect your iPhone and iPad by turning off Handoff

If you don’t want to remove your iPad from your Apple ID, but simply want to disconnect it from the iPhone so your phone doesn’t “hand off” messages and other information, you can do that simply by turning off the Handoff feature.

1. On the iPhone or iPad, start the Settings app.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap “Handoff.”

4. Turn off Handoff by swiping the button to the left.

