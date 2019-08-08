How to dispute an Uber charge using the mobile app or Uber’s website

caption You can dispute an Uber charge if you think you’ve been overcharged or charged for a canceled ride. source Shutterstock

If you need to dispute an Uber charge, you can do so via the mobile app or the Uber website.

You may need to dispute a fare on Uber if you think you were overcharged or you were charged for a canceled ride, but disputing an Uber charge isn’t an automatic guarantee that you’ll receive a refund.

Uber is one of the most useful inventions of the modern age.

The app allows you to book a car service immediately or even schedule one for a future date right from your phone.

Uber lets you know how long it will be before your ride shows up-there’s even a map so you can track where your car is in real time-as well as how much the ride should cost.

However, no technology is foolproof and there may be an occasion in which you need to dispute a charge that has appeared on your account.

If you believe you’ve been overcharged for a ride or charged for a ride you didn’t take, it’s possible to contact Uber to request a refund.

While there’s no guarantee that the company will give you your money back, it’s worth filing the request with them, especially if you’ve overpaid a significant amount.

Here’s how to do it.

How to dispute an Uber charge via the mobile app

1. Find the Uber icon on your iPhone or Android’s home screen and tap to open.

2. In the upper left-hand corner of the app, tap the three vertically stacked lines and then the “Your Trips” option.

caption Select Your Trips to dispute an Uber charge. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Locate the trip you wish to dispute and tap on it to view the trip details.

4. Scroll to the bottom and look for the Help section. Here you’ll find several options for reporting issues you had on your ride. Look for and tap the “Review my fare or fees” option.

caption Select Review my fare or fees. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. On this page, choose the reason for the dispute on your charge. On the next page, you’ll be able to add the details of your dispute in the empty text box provided. When finished, hit Submit to send your dispute to Uber.

caption Select your issue with the ride charge. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

How to dispute an Uber charge via the website

1. Go to https://www.uber.com and log into your account.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click the Help option.

3. On the Help screen, under the Trip Issues and Refunds section, a drop-down menu will appear listing all of your recent trips. Click the trip you wish to dispute.

caption View your trips in the drop down menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. To the right of the selected trip, click the “Review my fare or fees” option.

5. The next screen will give you a list of options for your dispute. Select which one applies to your dispute and follow the directions on the screen to enter your dispute info. Then hit Send to submit to Uber.

For more information on how to contact Uber directly, read our article, “How to contact Uber support as a rider or driver, in 4 different ways.”

