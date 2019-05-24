How to create a poll on Facebook on a desktop or mobile device, to gather data, make plans, or settle a friendly debate

caption You can make Facebook polls on both the desktop version of Facebook and the mobile app. source Shutterstock

Facebook polls are a great way to make plans with friends, settle a friendly debate, or ask your customers what they’d like to see from your business.

Making a Facebook poll on your page takes only a minute or two; if you can manage to make regular Facebook posts, you’ll have Facebook polling mastered in no time.

You can customize your Facebook poll to be served only to a select group of people, so not everyone you’re friends with has to know what you’re asking about.

Facebook polls can be both amusing and productive. Whether you are asking how your friends felt about the end of “Game of Thrones,” or you’re asking which products people would most like to see available from your online boutique, a Facebook poll allows you quickly gain information tailored just for you.

And making a Facebook poll is quick and easy to do, so go ahead and use them whenever you’re thinking about what other people might be thinking.

How to do a Facebook poll on a desktop computer

1. Log into your account and navigate to your news feed.

2. Click “Groups” in the left-hand column.

caption Go to your Groups page. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Select the group you wish to poll or click “+Create Group” to make a new group.

4. Click where gray text says “Write something…” and then click “Poll” from the tabs that drop down.

caption Select “Poll” from the options that appear. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Write your content where the post reads “Ask something…” then enter in the various choices (questions, product options, etc.) in the spaces below.

6. Click “Poll Options” if you wish to allow people to add new choices or to vote on multiple choices.

caption Add context to your poll, and the answers you want your viewers to pick between. source Steven John/Business Insider

7. Click “Post” to launch your poll.

How to do a Facebook poll on the Facebook mobile app

1. Open the Facebook app and tap the three parallel lines at the bottom right of the screen.

2. Tap the word “Groups.”

caption Select the “Groups” tab. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Select the group you wish to poll (or create a new one) from the row of groups near the top of the screen.

4. Tap where you see the words “Write something…” and then scroll down through the options below until you reach and tap “Poll.”

5. Ask your question and add options, then hit “Post” at the top right corner.

