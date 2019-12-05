How to do fractions on your iPhone calculator in 2 basic ways

caption There are two basic ways to do fractions on your iPhone calculator. source Shutterstock

You can do fractions on your iPhone calculator using two different methods.

When you turn your iPhone calculator sideways – switching it to a scientific-calculator layout – you’ll be able to use more functions, such as the 1/x button to divide fraction values.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you hold your iPhone upright in the standard portrait mode while using the built-in Calculator app, you will have the ability to execute basic mathematical equations like addition, subtraction, and the like.

However, you can enhance the type of mathematical equations you’re able to conduct by tilting your iPhone’s Calculator sideways to access a scientific-calculator layout in landscape mode, allowing you to perform mathematical formulas like fractions or square roots.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to do fractions on your iPhone calculator

1. Launch the Calculator app located on your iPhone.

2. Once the application is launched, turn your iPhone sideways to place it in landscape mode. There will be additional functions located on the left side of the screen that will appear.

caption You will need to turn your phone into landscape mode to do fractions on your iPhone. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. When you are ready to compute fractions, input the number you wish to convert into a fraction. Then, you can press the 1/x button to put that number in the denominator (the numerator will be 1), and get your fraction value.

caption You can calculate a 1/x fraction or divide two numbers together to do fractions on your iPhone calculator. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. You can calculate the value of a fraction that does not have 1 in the numerator using the division button. Specifically, the formula can be done by entering your numerator value, pressing the division key, and then inputting the denominator value. When you press the equal (=) button, you’ll get your fraction value.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: