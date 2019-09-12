How to do laundry when traveling and all the things you need to do it

source Amazon

Doing laundry while traveling can be downright annoying – from pricey hotel laundry fees to finding a local laundromat.

We’ve broken down the steps and products you need to make washing clothes while traveling hassle-free.

Start by packing low-maintenance, lightweight clothes that are quick drying, and bring along few compact laundry supplies like a stain removal pen, detergent sheets, a travel clothesline, and mesh laundry bags. You’ll be able to have fresh, clean garments for every leg of your journey.

The last thing you want to deal with when traveling, whether for vacation or business, is laundry. With baggage fees and restrictions on airlines and cruise ships, packing light is practically essential, but you still need clean clothes for an extended trip.

Start by making smart choices when you pack by choosing low-maintenance clothing. Darker colors will usually last better through multiple wearings than light colors. Choose separates in one or two color families so you can mix and match outfits. This will also make laundry more simple because the colors can be washed together. Always opt for lightweight fabrics like silk, microfiber, and other synthetics that don’t wrinkle easily and will dry quickly.

To avoid hotel or resort laundry fees, having a few laundry supplies on hand will allow you to pack lightly and have plenty of clean clothes. With travel restrictions on liquids, detergent sheets like Lucky FiJi LG Laundry Power Sheets are perfect for handwashing clothes, and the Hawatour Portable Clothesline with attached clothespins will speed drying. Both are lightweight and small enough to tuck in luggage. Add a Tide to Go stain removal pen, and you have a laundry room in your suitcase. I find that packing clothes in a Simple Housewares mesh laundry bag keeps outfits together, and I can use the bag to separate clean clothes from dirty clothes during the trip. The bags are also handy if I make a stop at a laundromat.

If you are traveling by car, you can usually pack more clothes and take along more products that may help you skip laundry rooms altogether. While Febreze products have been around for quite some time, two new formulas are perfect for traveling. Febreze Professional Sanitizing Fabric Refresher not only eliminates odors, the brand says that it can kill odor-causing bacteria on fabrics like socks, shoe interiors, and garment underarms, and disinfect hotel bedspreads and carpets. Febreze Clothing Odor Eliminator is a super-fine dry mist that traps odors and helps release wrinkles without overwetting fabrics, so you can spray and go more quickly.

How to do laundry when traveling

Handwash soiled clothing each day, if possible, to prevent large loads. Treat spills and stains as they happen or use a stain removal pen to treat stains right before washing. When washing small articles, cut detergent sheets into smaller pieces. One-fourth of a sheet will clean the clothes in a small bathroom sink. Use half of a sheet for a larger bathtub load of laundry. When handwashing clothes in a sink, fill the basin with warm water and add your detergent sheet. Squeeze the sheet with your hands so that the detergent is released into the water. Add your clothing and swish it through the water so it is thoroughly wet. Allow it to soak for 10 minutes and then agitate it with your hands. Drain the soapy water and fill the basin with clear water for a final rinse. Squeeze excess water from the clothes and hang to dry. If you have a larger load of laundry, do it right after your shower. Once you’ve made sure the tub is thoroughly rinsed, fill it with water and add your detergent sheet and dirty clothes. Use your clean feet to agitate the clothes in the water for several minutes. Drain the soapy water and add fresh water to rinse. Drain the rinse water and use your feet to press out most of the moisture before hanging clothes to dry. Use a travel clothesline with clothespins to hang clothes so they dry more quickly. Draping wet clothes over a shower rod can slow the drying time. When doing laundry on a cruise or at a resort, plan to do laundry early in the morning or late at night for best laundry machines availability. Take a book and plan to stay with your clothing until it is done. Use mesh laundry bags to transport your clothing to and from the laundry room. Use the bags when washing small items so they will not get lost in the washer or dryer.

One final tip: Consider packing clothes that you are willing to leave behind. You’ll have space in your luggage for souvenirs and no dirty laundry when you get home.