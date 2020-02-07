Double cleansing is a popular K-beauty method that removes every last bit of dirt and makeup from your face — here’s how to do it correctly

source Zyn Chakrapong/Shutterstock

Double cleansing is a method of washing your face popularized by the famous K-beauty multi-step skincare routine.

It involves using two different cleansers (typically oil-based followed by water-based) to effectively remove makeup, grime, and residue from the skin.

Some of our favorite products for double cleansing are available from Kiehl’s, Elemis, Glossier, and CeraVe.

Washing your face is simple: Scrub on your cleanser of choice, rinse, and go. But life isn’t a Neutrogena commercial from 2005, and if you want to keep your skin healthy, calm, and clear, you might want to give double cleansing a try. Popularized by the famous multi-step Korean skincare routine, it just might be the thing to transform your face (or at least cut down on those pesky breakouts).

What is double cleansing?

“Double cleansing is the method of cleansing the skin twice. It ensures a radiant complexion, so that while you sleep your skin is able to effectively regenerate,” Dr. Lamees Hamdan, founder of the skincare brand Shiffa, tells Insider Picks. This two-step process makes sure you are getting every last stitch of makeup and pollution residue off your face at the end of the day.

If you’re already used to removing makeup before you wash your face, you’re halfway there. Most experts recommend starting with an oily product like a cleansing balm, something with a lot of slip that easily dissolves residue, then following with a more traditional, water-based cleanser to finish the job.

If two cleansers seem like too many, Dr. Haman notes you can use the same cleanser twice. The most important thing, she says, is that you’re “not using harsh cleansing products.”

Who should double cleanse?

No matter your skin type, you’ll likely benefit from a more thorough cleanse. “I think double cleansing is necessary for those that wear makeup, especially foundation or tinted sunscreens,” notes Dr. Haman.

Longterm, you should notice fewer zits and a happier complexion overall. I only double cleanse at night and usually only when I’m wearing makeup, though some say you should try a two-step wash at least once a day, regardless of how much product you’ve got on your face. As with any skincare regimen, you need to find what’s right for you.

Step One: The first cleanse

Oil-based cleanser is typically considered a crucial part of the double cleanse. It’s often used on dry skin to remove makeup, skincare, and dirt so that cleanser #2 can do its job properly. If your skin is a bit oily to begin with, you can cleanse twice with the water-based cleanser or use a similarly non-stripping remover like micellar water instead.

Some oil cleansers basically look like cooking oil from your kitchen in a fancy bottle, and some are solid balms that melt upon contact with the warmth of your skin. It’s important to find a cleanser that thoroughly removes makeup without drying out the skin, and doesn’t burn your eyes off.

I personally love the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil, which comes in a mess-proof pump and is made with squalane oil, evening primrose oil, and lavender essential oil. For a cleansing balm, I recommend Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. For a K-beauty option, try the popular Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm.

Instead of rinsing with water, Dr. Hamden recommends mopping up the cleanser with a muslin cloth, which is both gentler and more efficient. Some cleansing balms actually come with their own wipes specifically for this purpose, but you can find them sold separately at Amazon, Sephora, and other places that stock skincare.

Step Two: The second Cleanse

The second half of a double cleanse involves going in and washing normally with a gentle cleanser to whisk away any remaining debris. Even though you’re not removing visible makeup, it’s important to take your time with this step; as facialist Kate Kerr told Elle, “be sure to massage your cleanser in for a minute.”

“I like using a pH-balanced, cream-based cleanser with gentle clays,” says Dr. Hamden. Her favorite is the Shiffa Aromatic Facial Cleanser from her brand. I personally adore Glossier Milky Jelly for this purpose; it’s super gentle and doesn’t sting my eyes at all. This cleanser is great if you just want to use one product for both steps because it removes (non-waterproof) makeup when applied to dry skin.

If fragrance is an issue, opt for something without any, like the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Viola! A clean face. Now you’re free to collapse into your bed (or follow it up with 10 more skincare steps, if you’re me).

