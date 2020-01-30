How to download apps on your Apple TV device through the App Store

caption You can download your favorite streaming apps on your Apple TV device. source Apple/Business Insider

You can download apps on your Apple TV device using the Apple App Store.

While most apps are free, you may be required to make in-app purchases or pay for a subscription to stream content in certain apps, like Netflix or HBO NOW.

Once downloaded, you can also set your Apple TV apps to automatically update in your App Store settings.

When Apple TV first came out, the device had a set roster of apps. However, newer models of Apple TV allow the user to pick and choose which apps they want on their home screen.

Being able to download apps and customize your home screen allows you to tailor your device to your streaming habits and preferences.

Here’s how to download apps on your Apple TV device.

How to download apps on your Apple TV

1. Turn on your Apple TV device and open the App Store using your remote.

caption Select the App Store. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. Once you’re in the App Store you can use the top menu to browse apps by category, such as “Discover,” “Games,” or “Arcade.” If you know what app you’re looking for you can also search for it by selecting magnifying glass icon in the top-right and typing in the name of the app.

caption The top menu bar. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. For more information about an app, click on the app by pressing down on the touch surface of your remote.

4. In the app’s screen, click on “Get” to download it.

caption Click “Get.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Click on “Get” to start downloading the app. Enter your iCloud information if needed.

caption Click “Get” again. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Once downloaded, the new app will show up on your Apple TV home screen.

How to automatically update apps on your Apple TV

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Navigate to the “Apps” section and then select “Automatically Update apps.”

