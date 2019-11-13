How to download apps on your Chromebook through the Google Play Store

caption You can download apps on your Chromebook from the Google Play Store. source Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

You can download apps to your Chromebook in a few simple steps – just keep in mind that, the more apps you add, the more space it will take up on your device.

On Chromebooks, like Android devices, you can download apps to your device via the Google Play Store.

Here’s everything you need to know to download apps on a Chromebook.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you want to truly customize your Chromebook, installing apps is a good way to start.

On the Google operating system, you will need to go through the Google Play Store to accomplish this task.

The Google Play Store offers a wide range of apps. But before you go ahead and download a ton of apps, be aware that, in general, the more apps you install, the less memory you will have available on your Chromebook.

With that in mind, here’s what you’ll need to do to install a new app onto your computer:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download apps on your Chromebook

The process is extremely simple when you know where to go:

1. Navigate to your app grid by clicking the circle in the bottom-left corner of your screen and then selecting the up-carrot (or you may be able to do a quick launch of the Play Store if it’s still pinned to your bottom toolbar, in that case, skip to step three.)

caption You can select the Google Play Store icon from your toolbar, if it’s there. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select the Google Play Store.

caption If not in your toolbar, you can also select the Google Play Store Icon from your app grid. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Find the app you want to download by typing it in the search bar at the top.

4. Click “Install” on the app page.

caption Click “Install.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

From there, just go back into your app grid and click the icon of the app to access it on your Chromebook.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: