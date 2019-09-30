How to download your contacts from Google on a computer or Android device

caption It’s easy to download your contacts from Google on an Android device like the Google Pixel 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can download your contacts from Google on a computer or Android phone.

It’s easy to download your contacts from Google, and it’s a good idea to do it, just in case something happens to your account.

Getting a copy of your Google contacts is always a good practice to maintain.

That way, you’ll be much more likely to keep them over the long-term – even if, say, you somehow forget your account login information, or you switched to another account.

Here’s how to get it done on your computer or Android.

How to download your contacts from Google on a computer

1. Go into Google Contacts.

2. If you want to select certain contacts to download, hover your cursor over their name and tick the box that appears; otherwise, in the left sidebar, select “Export.”

caption Select Export to download all your contacts. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Tick whichever download option fits your situation or needs, for example: Selected contacts, Starred contacts, Frequently contacted, or My Contacts.

caption You can choose which contacts to export, by group. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Choose your exporting method.

caption Select how you’d like to download your contacts. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “Export.”

How to download your contacts from Google on an Android phone

This is a pretty straightforward process. But keep in mind that, unlike the computer method, you won’t be given the option to select from your contacts, you’ll simply get all of them downloaded:

1. Open the Contacts app.

2. Tap the three bars in the top-left corner of the screen to get into the menu.

3. Select “Settings.”

caption Tap Settings under Contacts. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Scroll down and tap “Export.”

caption Select Export in Settings. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. If necessary, give permission to access your data, like photos and videos.

caption Allow Contacts to access your device. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Choose where to save your contacts by clicking the three lines in the top-left corner of the screen – you can save to your downloads folder or your Google Drive – and tap “Save” when complete.

caption You can select where to download your contacts. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll get a small pop-up message letting you know that your contacts will be exported “shortly” and another one that shows when it’s been completed.

