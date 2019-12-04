How to download and install Mozilla Firefox on your Mac computer

caption It only takes a few minutes to download and install Firefox on your Mac. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To download Mozilla Firefox on your Mac, you’ll need to use another browser to get to Mozilla’s website.

Once you’ve downloaded Firefox onto your Mac, you can install it like you would any other program.

Firefox is one of the fastest browsers available, and puts a large emphasis on customization.

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular internet browsers around, and has been since its launch all the way back in 2002. Firefox is known for its fast performance and customization options, and is a great browser to use on a new computer.

If you want to test the browser out for yourself using your Mac computer, follow the steps below to download and install it.

How to download Firefox on Mac

1. Open your current browser. This could be Safari (Apple’s default browser), Google Chrome, or a host of other options.

2. Go to https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/.

3. Select “Download Now” in the middle of the page.

caption Launch the Firefox download page from your preferred browser. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Your browser will then begin downloading the Firefox installation file. Once it’s finished, click the download located at the bottom of the browser, or go to where your downloads are stored and double-click the Firefox file.

5. Let your Mac verify the file. Then drag the Firefox icon into the Application folder, as seen in the pop-up that opens.

caption Move the Firefox application to the Application folder by dragging. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Find Firefox in your Applications folder and launch it.

caption You can launch the application by double-clicking it. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Search for Firefox and select.

8. A pop-up will ask if you’re sure you want to open the browser, since it was downloaded from the internet. Select “Open.”

caption Select “Open” to launch Firefox for the first time. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Firefox will then launch.

caption The first time you open Firefox, this pop-up might appear. Just click “Start Browsing.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

