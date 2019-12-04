How to download a folder from Google Drive to your PC or Mac computer

caption It’s possible to download a folder from Google Drive on to your computer in just a few steps. source Shutterstock

You can download a folder from Google Drive if you want to make a copy and keep those files on your computer (the folder will also remain in Drive).

It’s easy to download a folder from Google Drive on to your PC or Mac computer, and the process is the same regardless of your device.

Google Drive allows you to store all sorts of files in one accessible place.

A basic, free account lets you store 15 GB in your Google Drive, while you can also get 100 GB of storage from Google for just $1.99 a month, and an astonishing 2 TB (terabytes) for $9.99 per month.

But there may be times when you want to get files out of Drive and onto your computer – such as when you know you will lack internet access for a while.

You can download a Google Drive folder onto your computer, and if you’re planning to download lots of files from Drive, dropping them into a folder first can make the process faster.

Here’s how to do it.

How to download a folder from Google Drive

Downloading a folder is easy to do, and is the same process whether you’re using a PC or Mac computer.

1. Open up Google Drive on your computer and sign into your Google account.

2. Scroll to the Folders section and find the folder you want to download.

3. Right-click on the folder, then select “Download” towards the bottom.

caption Select Download in the right-click menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

The download will begin immediately after you click “Download” – there is no confirmation step – so be sure you really want the folder on your computer before right clicking on it.

The folder will also remain in Google Drive after you download it.

