There’s no way to download Hulu on Nintendo Wii systems anymore — here are some alternatives

You can’t download Hulu on the Wii or Wii U anymore. Streaming support for both consoles ended in early 2019.

In fact, you can’t download any apps on the Wii anymore – its Shop Channel application won’t connect to the internet.

However, you can download Hulu on the Nintendo Switch, the Wii and Wii U’s successor – along with a host of other devices, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2019 was a sad year for people who love early 2000s Nintendo consoles. In January and February, Nintendo disabled streaming access on two of its older consoles, the Wii and Wii U. They also permanently closed the Wii Shop Channel, which was like the Wii’s version of the App Store.

That means that you can no longer download apps to watch content via Hulu, Netflix, or any other online media platform. So while you can still enjoy all of your favorite Wii games offline, if you want to watch videos or movies, you’ll need another device.

Since you can’t download Hulu on the Wii, here are other options

Fortunately, you can watch Hulu on dozens of other devices, including the much newer Nintendo Switch. The Switch is Nintendo’s latest console, and the direct successor to the Wii and Wii U.

caption The Nintendo Wii was first sold in November 2006, meaning that the Wii Shop Channel ran for over 12 years. source Steven John/Business Insider

For information on how to watch Hulu on the Switch, check out our article, “‘Can you watch Hulu on a Nintendo Switch?’: Yes, you can – here’s how to set up the Switch’s Hulu app.”

You can also get the Hulu app on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, smartphones or tablets, smart TVs, or via devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google’s Chromecast.

Certain older hardware, like a second-generation Apple TV or TiVo devices, can use the “classic” Hulu app to access the company’s vast library of shows and movies, while newer devices can use the latest Hulu app, which also supports live TV streaming.

