How to download movies from Amazon Prime to your iPad with an Amazon Prime subscription

Amazon Prime allows you to download between 15 and 25 Amazon Prime movies to your iPad at a time, depending on your region.

To download a movie from Amazon Prime to your iPad, locate one in your Amazon Prime app. If you are able to download it with your Prime membership subscription, you’ll see a Download button on the right side of the screen.

You can generally download individual episodes of a TV show or an entire season at a time.

Thanks to streaming video services like Amazon Prime and Netflix, the concept of needing to physically possess a movie – like on DVD or Blu-ray – is becoming obsolete.

But while all you need is a Wi-Fi connection to watch a movie, sometimes Wi-Fi just isn’t available. If you know you’ll be somewhere without internet access, like an airplane or a cabin in the woods, you can plan ahead by downloading movies and TV shows to your iPad in advance.

However, there are a couple of caveats. First, not all Amazon Prime content can be downloaded. To download something, it either needs to be an Amazon Prime title that’s included in the subscription, or something you’ve purchased.

In addition, depending upon where you live, Amazon only allows you to download between 15 to 25 titles at a time.

How to download movies from Amazon Prime on your iPad

1. Open the Amazon Prime app.

2. Find the movie or TV show that you want to download and tap it. Then, depending upon what you want to download, you’ll have a few options.

3. If you want to download a movie, tap “Download” on the right side of the screen.

caption To download a movie that’s included in Amazon Prime or that you’ve purchased, tap the download button. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. If it’s a TV show with multiple episodes, you have two options:

You can usually download an entire season at a time. If there’s more than one season available, select the season you want by tapping the season drop-down under the show’s picture, then tap “Download Season” on the right side of the screen.

caption You can download all the episodes in a season with a single tap. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you prefer, you can download just the episodes you want. Scroll down to the episode you want and tap the Download icon at the far right of the screen.

caption Tap the Download button on the right to store an episode on your iPad. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to find and watch a downloaded movie from Amazon Prime

After you’ve downloaded some content, tap “Downloads” at the very bottom of the screen. You’ll see the “Downloads” tab, which displays all of the content you have downloaded to your iPad. Select the show you want to watch.

caption The Amazon Prime app collects all your downloaded movies and TV shows in one place. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

