How to download movies from Google Play on your Android, iPhone, or iPad

caption It’s easy to download movies from Google Play on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device. source Shutterstock

The Google Play app for Android, iOS, and iPad allows users to watch downloaded movies and TV shows in their library for offline viewing.

However, the Google Play app does not allow in-app purchases for iPhone or iPad users – this means you will have to buy or rent the title you want to download on your iOS device using a web browser first.

Here’s how to download movies from Google Play on Android, iOS, or iPadOS devices.

How to download movies from Google Play on Android, iPhone, or iPad

1. Launch the Google Play app, or download it from the App Store.

2. Sign in using your Google credentials.

3. In the upper left-hand corner, select the three horizontal lines to access the Google Play menu.

caption Select the menu icon at the top. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the menu, select My library.

caption Find My library and select. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Here you will see the movies and TV shows in your library (titles bought or rented via Google Play).

6. To download for offline viewing, select the download icon in the bottom right of the title’s feature photo. Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. If you don’t see the download icon, you may have the title downloaded to another device. Google Play only allows a rented title to be downloaded to one device (if you bought it, you can download it on five devices). Be sure to remove a rented title from the other device before continuing.

7. The movie or TV show will begin downloading. When it is finished, the download icon will appear pink with a check mark in the middle.

caption Tap the download icon at the bottom of the title. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

For Android users, downloaded titles can be found by going to Menu > Settings > Manage Downloads.

For iOS or iPadOS devices, downloaded films or TV shows can be found by going to Menu > Downloaded only.

The movie is downloaded when the icon appears pink and has a check mark.

caption A downloaded title displaying a pink check. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

How to rent or purchase movies from Google Play on an iPhone or iPad

Before you can download a movie or TV show onto your iPhone or iPad using the Google Play app, be sure to buy or rent or purchase the movie in a web browser from https://play.google.com/store first.

Google Play’s Apple app does not allow in-app purchases – so you will simply have to access the site through a browser.

Once you’ve purchased your movie, you can follow the same steps for Android devices above to download it on your iPhone or iPad.

