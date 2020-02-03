How to download music from Pandora with a Pandora Premium subscription

caption You can download any music from Pandora on your iPhone or Android with a Pandora Premium subscription. source Pandora

To download music from Pandora selectively, you have to have a $9.99 a month Pandora Premium subscription or a $14.99 a month Pandora Premium Family subscription.

If you want to download songs using data, you first have to navigate to the “Audio Quality and Downloads” section of the Pandora app and allow downloads via your cellular network.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The online streaming radio platform Pandora is one of the best ways to enjoy a personalized music listening experience. You can pick your favorite songs and channels, and over time the app starts to learn the type of content you like, delivering media that is catered to your liking.

Thus, it’s good news that for those times when your Wi-Fi isn’t working, or you’re potentially on the go with weak cell service, you can download songs from Pandora for offline play ahead of time with a Premium subscription.

Here’s how to download songs from Pandora Premium.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download music from Pandora Premium

1. Begin playing the song on Pandora that you wish to download on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the bar at the bottom of the screen displaying the song title.

3. Tap the three dots to the right of the song’s name.

caption Tap the three dot menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Download.”

caption The Pandora app will only allow up to 700 MB of downloaded content. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can now find your downloaded content under the “My Collections” page in the app. Downloaded songs are marked with a small green icon in their corner.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: