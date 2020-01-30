How to download and access Microsoft PowerPoint on your Mac computer

By
Business Insider
-

You can download and use PowerPoint on your Mac with an Office 365 subscription.

caption
You can download and use PowerPoint on your Mac with an Office 365 subscription.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Microsoft’s leading presentation tool, PowerPoint, is part of Office 365, which also includes Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

To download and access PowerPoint on your Mac, follow these steps below.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Microsoft Office 365 – Personal (From $69.99 at Best Buy)

How to download PowerPoint on your Mac

1. Launch the App Store on your Mac computer.

2. In the search bar on the left, type in “PowerPoint.”

Search for

caption
Search for “PowerPoint” in the textbox located at the top of the App Store screen.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. The first search result should be for Microsoft’s PowerPoint. If not, toggle through the results to find it. Next, click “Get” and then “Install.”

Click

caption
Click “Install” to begin the download.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Sign in using your Apple ID information, if needed, to initiate the download. Then, select “Get” at the bottom.

Sign in to start the download.

caption
Sign in to start the download.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. The PowerPoint app will then begin to download. When finished downloading, select “Open” in the top-right hand corner.

Select

caption
Select “Open” to launch the PowerPoint app.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Select “Get Started” in the pop-up to sign in using your Microsoft credentials or to start a free one-month trial.

Select

caption
Select “Get Started” to begin using PowerPoint.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: