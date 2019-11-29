How to download The Roku Channel app on your Samsung Smart TV, and watch hundreds of free movies and TV shows

- source
- You can download The Roku Channel app onto your Samsung Smart TV through the Apps menu.
- You don’t need a Roku to download The Roku Channel, as it’s available for in web browsers and for certain devices, such as Samsung Smart TVs.
- After installing The Roku Channel, you’ll have access to a trove of free content, even without a Roku account.
Roku offers a treasure trove of free TV and movies through its Roku Channel, which is a streaming channel that’s available on a wide range of devices.
To download this app on your Samsung Smart TV, you simply need to install it through the Apps menu.
How to download the Roku app on a Samsung Smart TV
1. Use the Samsung TV’s remote control to select “Apps.”
Dave Johnson/Business Insider
2. On the Apps screen, select the search tool, which is usually in the upper-right corner of the screen.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider
3. Search for “Roku.” When you see The Roku Channel appear, select it.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider
4. On The Roku Channel’s details screen, select “Install.”
5. After the installation is complete, start The Roku Channel. If you have a Roku account, you can log in to gain access to additional content, but you can use the Roku Channel without creating a Roku account at all.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider
