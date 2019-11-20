How to draw in Google Docs using the built-in ‘Drawing’ tool, to add customized drawings to your documents

caption It’s possible to draw directly in Google Docs to spice up your documents. source Shutterstock

You can draw in Google Docs by using the built-in Drawing tool.

The Drawing tool allows you to create and manipulate lines, shapes, colors, text, and more to add an artistic touch to your documents.

Google makes it easy to get artistic with Google Docs, giving you a few options to add your own personal drawings in any document.

There are two ways to draw in Google Docs. You can either insert a drawing into an open Google Doc or create a drawing in Google Drive using Google Drawings.

We are going to focus on the first method – drawing into a Google Doc directly – but keep in mind that you can create an image in Google Drawings and then later upload that same drawing into a Google Doc.

Here’s how to create a drawing within Google Docs.

How to draw in Google Docs

1. Log into Google Drive and open your Google Doc. If you’re creating a new Google Doc, click on the “+ New” button followed by “Google Docs.”

2. In the toolbar, click “Insert.” Using your cursor, highlight “Drawing” in the sub-menu, then click “+ New” when it appears.

caption In the “Insert” sub-menu, allow your cursor to hover over “Drawing” until “+ New” appears, then click on “+ New.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. A checkered window will pop up; this is, essentially, your digital sketchbook. It includes a toolbar that allows you to perform several functions, such as draw lines and shapes, insert images, alter colors, or create text boxes.

caption The drawing’s toolbar allows you to manipulate lines, shapes, colors, and more. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Select your preferred tool by clicking on it, then click and drag the tool across the workspace to draw with it.

caption Play around with the tools until your drawing looks the way you want. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Once you are finished drawing, click “Save and Close.”

Once you have added your drawing, you can continue to edit and format your Google Doc however you want to.

caption See how many ways you can perk up your Google Docs by adding an artistic touch. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

