How to draw on your iPhone in the Photos or Notes app using the Markup tool

caption It’s easy to draw on your iPhone with the Markup tool. source Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi

You can draw on your iPhone in the Photos or Notes app.

In the Photos app, you can draw over existing photos with the Markup tool, which allows you to choose different colors and drawing styles.

You can also use the Markup tool to create new drawings within the Notes app.

Without a stylus, your iPhone drawings might not come out all that well. And frankly, unless you’re a talented artist, you might not create any masterpieces drawn on an iPhone.

That said, it’s fun to draw on your iPhone, and the doodles you create can enhance a photo, charm a friend, or just amuse you creatively.

Both the iPhone’s Photos app and Notes app come with all the tools you need to create colorful sketches, and both make it easy to share your artwork with others.

Here’s how to do it.

How to draw on your iPhone in the Photos app

1. Open the photo on which you wish to draw, and make sure to duplicate it if you want to keep a copy of the original. (Duplicate the image by tapping the bottom left icon, the one with an arrow pointing up out of a box, then swiping to the word “Duplicate” on the bottom toolbar).

2. Tap the word “Edit” at the top right corner of the photo.

caption Tap the Edit button in the upper right corner. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap the circle with three dots at the bottom of the screen.

4. Tap the “Markup” icon.

caption Select the Markup tool. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can now select various drawing styles, from marker to pen to pencil to paintbrush. You can also choose the colors you’d like to use to draw directly on the photo.

caption When you’re finished drawing, tap Done. source Steven John/Business Insider

When done, tap the yellow word “Done,” then the blue word “Done,” and the photo will be saved with your artwork added.

How to draw on your iPhone in the Notes app

1. Launch the Notes app.

2. Tap the bottom right icon of a pencil on paper.

3. Tap the icon of a pen tip in a circle.

caption Select the Markup tool to draw in Notes. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Choose the type of pen, pencil, or brush by tapping on the Markup icon, select your color, and draw away.

The drawing will be saved when you tap the word “Notes” to return to the previous menu.

