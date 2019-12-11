A New Yorker’s guide to seeing 5 iconic NYC holiday attractions in under 3 hours without the crowds

By
Fabiana Buontempo
-
The holidays in New York City are a magical time — especially when you can beat the crowds.

caption
The holidays in New York City are a magical time — especially when you can beat the crowds.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

  • Christmas in New York City is a magical time, even for a New Yorker like me.
  • But the reality of visiting New York’s holiday tourist attractions is often that they’re super crowded and too chaotic to navigate in a timely fashion.
  • So I consulted with some of my fellow New Yorker coworkers to figure out the best tips to go about braving the New York holiday chaos.
  • I then visited five of the most popular holiday tourist destinations and put the strategies to the test.
  • My plan was to start at Macy’s in Herald Square to visit Santaland, then make my way uptown to Bryant Park, onward to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, stop to watch the Saks Fifth Avenue light show, and then end the day looking at holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue.
  • Considering all of these spots are in close proximity, it’s possible to see all of them within a few short hours, grab a few pictures, and take in the sights, all while mostly avoiding crowds.

I decided to begin my NYC holiday tour at 2 p.m. on a Thursday to avoid lunchtime and nighttime crowds. If you can take the afternoon off or you’re on vacation, I highly recommend visiting the popular attractions while many New Yorkers are at work.

caption
This route was my plan of action.
source
Google Maps

I left the Financial District and took the uptown 1 train to Macy’s in Herald Square to visit the festive village of Macy’s Santaland first.

caption
Waiting for the train.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

I wanted to avoid crowds as much as possible, and the nearly empty train was my first indication that I had missed the lunchtime rush at 2 p.m.

caption
There were plenty of open seats.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Once I was off the train and approaching Macy’s, a big Santaland decal on the window welcomed me — I was definitely in the right place.

caption
The decal was large enough to see from far away.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

I posed for a quick selfie with Santa on the window before making my way inside.

caption
I was determined to still see what I could of Santaland.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

To avoid crowded elevators, my advice is to take the escalators to the sixth floor and then take the elevator up to the eighth floor, where you’ll see the entrance to your left.

caption
Santaland is towards the back of the eighth floor.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Beyond the Santaland entrance there were ropes set up to accommodate long lines, which we’ve heard could wrap around for hours.

caption
The ropes help keep the crowds waiting in line in one place.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

But when I visited at 2 p.m., the line was short. According to the Santaland website, lines tend to be shortest during the week.

caption
It wasn’t super crowded at this time.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Source: Macy’s Santaland

Before arriving at the Herald Square location, you have to make a reservation online for when you can check in at Santaland, and these time slots can fill up quickly. The reservation is for the time that you can line up — not when you meet Santa — and you may still have to wait to get into Santaland if there are a lot of people ahead of you.

caption
You need to sign up in advance.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Check in time only lets you get in line at that time. You still have to wait to get into Santaland.

But the line was so short on the day I visited, groups were able to enter the Santaland village pretty much right after they checked in at their allotted check-in time.

caption
This friendly elf posed for the picture.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Once you step inside Santaland, you’ll find a 13,000-square-foot festive Christmas village display that you can walk through.

caption
One of the past year’s Santaland displays.
source
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Time Out

Each year different attractions like Santa’s sleigh and his workshop are set up in the village.

caption
Santa’s sleigh can be one of the attractions.
source
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Macy’s

Within Santa’s village, visitors will be able to see Santa and pose for a few pictures with him.

caption
You can pose with Santa.
source
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Macy’s

If you’re planning on spending a few hours around Santaland, plan to wear layers that you can easily take off so you don’t overheat like I did.

caption
I was hot and ready to leave Santaland.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

After exiting Macy’s, turning onto sixth avenue and walking up to 40th street seemed to be the most direct and easy route for me.

caption
It was a short walk from Macy’s to Bryant Park.
source
Google Maps

Out of all the times I’ve visited Bryant Park, this was the emptiest I’ve ever seen it.

caption
There were empty seats everywhere.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

By 3 p.m., the lunch crowd was gone and the night crowd hadn’t made their way to the park just yet.

caption
An empty Bryant Park is a rare sight.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

This time of the day made for the perfect opportunity to shop in the enclosed, tight booths at the holiday market that usually get very crowded with people.

caption
The shops were nearly empty.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

At the park, I grabbed a small cappuccino from one of the food vendors and sat down at one of the many empty tables.

caption
I took a break with a warm drink.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The $5 cappuccino was lousy and incredibly small. If you’re going to get a simple coffee or espresso drink, I’d suggest going to a Starbucks outside the park.

caption
This drink was not good at all.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

But if you’re in the mood for hot chocolate, Max Brenner is one of the booths that does its own take on European hot chocolate that’s very decadent.

caption
The hot chocolate is worth it.
source
Education Images/Getty Images

After a few sips of coffee, I made my way to the ice skating rink at Bryant Park, which was the most crowded area of the park, even at 3 p.m.

caption
Crowds surrounded the skating rink.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

One of my coworkers suggested booking ice skating on Bryant Park’s Winter Village website in advance so you don’t have to wait hours to skate.

caption
You can book skating in advance so you can go right in.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Source: Bryant Park Winter Village

If you aren’t able to visit during a workday, another suggestion is to go to Bryant Park towards the end of operating hours around 10 p.m. …

caption
Another tip is to go really late.
source
Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

…because it’ll also be less crowded.

caption
The shops will be less crowded now too.
source
Robert Barnes/Getty Images

If the park’s bathroom has a long line, another coworker suggested going into the beautiful New York Public Library, which is nearby, to use its bathroom.

caption
The New York Public Library is a beautiful place for a bathroom break.
source
Google Maps

Next on the agenda was the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. To get there, I walked along sixth avenue and made a right down 49th street.

caption
This was a direct route to the tree.
source
Google Maps

I found this to be a straightforward route, and luckily part of 49th street was closed, so walking to the tree was a breeze.

caption
The tree was beautiful.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The average number of people who visit the Rockefeller Christmas tree each day during the holiday season is 750,000.

caption
The crowd wasn’t too big at this time of the day.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Source: NYC Go

But considering the number of daily visitors to the tree, the late afternoon seemed to attract a small crowd that was manageable to maneuver around.

caption
Look at all of that open space!
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

At around 3:30 p.m., I was able to get really close to the tree to grab a few selfies myself.

caption
I was so close to the tree, only the bottom of it is shown here.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

When it comes to the tree, my best tip is to avoid the nighttime crowd and see the tree during daylight, as it was still a spectacular sight during the day.

caption
The tree is still beautiful during the day.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The Rockefeller ice skating rink wasn’t super crowded either, confirming that mid-afternoon is a good time to be in the area.

caption
The skating rink wasn’t overly crowded.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

A short walk down the street will bring you to the famous Saks Fifth Avenue light show. By now it was after 4 p.m., just in time for the nighttime show to start.

caption
The Saks Fifth Avenue light show goes on at night.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

My best tip for seeing the light show is that you don’t have to wedge yourself into the crowd to get a good view, as really any spot across the street is good.

caption
Crowds shove together to get the best view.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

There were several rows of people between the light show and I, but I still had a great view.

caption
I was a distance from the light show.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

I also suggest when watching the light show to be in the moment. Put down your phone and just enjoy the sight, as it’s truly beautiful.

caption
The show is really beautiful.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Once the light show ends, I suggest staying on fifth avenue and walking uptown to see various stores’ holiday window displays.

caption
You can visit multiple places on the same avenue.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

On that route you’ll pass Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Bergdorf Goodman.

caption
The outside of the Cartier store.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

While Cartier and Tiffany & Co. are decorated with festive lights and decor, I suggest not wasting too much time taking pictures outside these stores.

caption
Don’t waste time at Tiffany & Co.’s windows
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The Tiffany & Co. windows also didn’t photograph well for me, so it’s probably not worth the selfie.

caption
Me in front of the Tiffany & Co. window.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

Keep walking a few more blocks uptown and spend some time gazing at Bergdorf’s windows. Since the window displays are spread out, you will easily avoid some of the big crowds.

caption
Bergdorf’s windows are beautiful.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The windows look best at night, and there is so much to take in at each window.

caption
The windows look best at night.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

The other good thing about Bergdorf’s is that there are several windows to look at, not just one or two like some of the other stores.

caption
The windows are beautiful.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

By the time I was done seeing all five of the holiday sites, it was close to 5:30 p.m. I headed down the street and made my way home.

caption
The streets weren’t too packed when I was leaving.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider

I felt accomplished that within about three hours I was able to seamlessly visit, photograph, and enjoy five of the most popular holiday spots in New York City.

caption
Tiredly waiting for the subway.
source
Fabiana Buontempo/Insider