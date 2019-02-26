8 of the best ways to eat eggs on the go

caption Eggs can be taken pretty much anywhere. source Marco Verch/Flickr

A single egg has six grams of protein.

You can add it to lots of different foods for extra protein.

These recipes allow you to take your eggs on the go.

Eggs are a cheap and easy way to add extra protein to your diet. A single egg contains six grams of protein to help you get closer to your daily protein goals (these vary by body weight and level of physical activity). They’re also very versatile, making them excellent options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If you’re looking to add more eggs to your diet but don’t want to sit down for an omelet every day, here are eight ways you can eat eggs on the go.

Hard-boil them.

caption Hard-boiled eggs. source Shutterstock

This one is a classic for a reason. Hard-boiled eggs on their own can be an easy snack and a great source of protein. Simply boil them, peel them (or leave the shell on if you’d rather transport them that way), and pop them into your bag for easy transport.

Bake some egg muffins.

caption Egg muffin. source Shutterstock

Another option for portable eggs are egg “muffins,” no muffin required. There are dozens of recipes out there, including this one from Delish, but simply crack a raw egg into a muffin tin, mix in your favorite veggies, meats, and cheeses, and bake them.

Then you’ll have perfectly portable egg breakfasts you can reheat for a week.

Make an egg-salad sandwich.

caption Egg-salad sandwich. source vertmedia / iStock

Sandwiches are the quintessential lunch food for several reasons – they’re easy to make, transportable, and filling, so it’s no surprise that an egg salad sandwich is a good way to get your eggs on the go. Simply hard boil some eggs, mix them with mayo and mustard, add pickles, olives, avocados or anything else you’d like, put the mixture on bread and voila.

Make some quiche.

caption Quiche. source Shutterstock

Quiche is basically like an egg pie so it’s easy to cut out a slice and take it on the go. Plus, you can add whatever veggies you want to get in all your vegetable servings. Use this crust-less quiche recipe for a healthier iteration of the dish.

Like egg muffins, it can be reheated and brought on the go for about a week.

Prepare a breakfast burrito or tacos.

caption Breakfast burrito. source MSPhotographic/ iStock

Wrap up some eggs and all of your favorite breakfast fixings in a tortilla for an easy, on-the-go meal. A burrito is simpler to transport but if you prefer tacos you can easily pack those into a container as well, just make sure they’re snug so the fillings don’t spill out. Either option is customizable and you can also use this recipe to get your creative juices flowing.

Make a frittata.

caption Frittata. source DronG/ iStock

A frittata is like an omelet’s sturdier cousin which makes it way more ideal for travel. Follow this recipe from Bon Appetit to get your fill of eggs and finish up all the bits and pieces of veggies that have been waiting to be used up in your fridge.

Use your mason jars to make omelets.

caption It won’t produce a lot of mess. source Flickr/Nan Palmero

If you really want an omelet to-go it’s possible to get it with a mason jar. As this recipe from Delish shows, you can even cook your omelet in a mason jar and save the trouble of going through extra dishes.

Make some egg cups.

caption Eggs. source belchonock/ iStock

Similar to egg muffins, these egg cups also use a muffin tin for preparation. Unlike egg muffins, you don’t have to scramble your eggs for this recipe making it great for those of you who like a runny yolk.